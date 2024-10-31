Meta Platforms (META) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2024, Meta Platforms (
Family daily active people (DAP): $3.29 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $3.32 billion. Headcount: 72,404 versus 71,026 estimated by four analysts on average. Average Revenue Per Person (ARPP): $12.29 compared to the $12.06 average estimate based on three analysts. Advertising Revenue- US & Canada: $17.39 billion compared to the $17.72 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.3% year over year. Advertising Revenue- Europe: $9.36 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $9.16 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +21.2%. Geographical Revenue by User- Asia-Pacific: $8.22 billion compared to the $8.24 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +18.7% year over year. Advertising Revenue- Rest of the World: $5.09 billion versus $4.95 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +23% change. Geographical Revenue by User- US & Canada: $17.61 billion compared to the $17.67 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.9% year over year. Revenue- Reality Labs: $270 million compared to the $340.18 million average estimate based on 11 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +28.6% year over year. Revenue- Family of Apps (FoA): $40.32 billion versus $39.79 billion estimated by 11 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.8% change. Revenue- Advertising: $39.89 billion versus $39.48 billion estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.6% change. Revenue- Other: $434 million compared to the $386.81 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +48.1% year over year.
Meta Platforms (META) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
For the quarter ended September 2024, Meta Platforms (META - Free Report) reported revenue of $40.59 billion, up 18.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $6.03, compared to $4.39 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $40.21 billion, representing a surprise of +0.95%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +16.18%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $5.19.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Meta Platforms performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Meta Platforms here>>>
- Family daily active people (DAP): $3.29 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $3.32 billion.
- Headcount: 72,404 versus 71,026 estimated by four analysts on average.
- Average Revenue Per Person (ARPP): $12.29 compared to the $12.06 average estimate based on three analysts.
- Advertising Revenue- US & Canada: $17.39 billion compared to the $17.72 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.3% year over year.
- Advertising Revenue- Europe: $9.36 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $9.16 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +21.2%.
- Geographical Revenue by User- Asia-Pacific: $8.22 billion compared to the $8.24 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +18.7% year over year.
- Advertising Revenue- Rest of the World: $5.09 billion versus $4.95 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +23% change.
- Geographical Revenue by User- US & Canada: $17.61 billion compared to the $17.67 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.9% year over year.
- Revenue- Reality Labs: $270 million compared to the $340.18 million average estimate based on 11 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +28.6% year over year.
- Revenue- Family of Apps (FoA): $40.32 billion versus $39.79 billion estimated by 11 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.8% change.
- Revenue- Advertising: $39.89 billion versus $39.48 billion estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.6% change.
- Revenue- Other: $434 million compared to the $386.81 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +48.1% year over year.
Shares of Meta Platforms have returned +2.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.