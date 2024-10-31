Back to top

Tenable (TENB) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Tenable (TENB - Free Report) reported $227.09 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 12.7%. EPS of $0.32 for the same period compares to $0.23 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $223.36 million, representing a surprise of +1.67%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +10.35%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.29.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Tenable performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Calculated Current Billings: $248.44 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $245.83 million.
  • Revenue- Subscription: $208.55 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $204.61 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.8%.
  • Revenue- Professional services and other: $6.77 million compared to the $6.69 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.6% year over year.
  • Revenue- Perpetual license and maintenance: $11.77 million versus $11.86 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.5% change.
Shares of Tenable have returned +2.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

