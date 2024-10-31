Back to top

Penumbra (PEN) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Penumbra (PEN - Free Report) reported $301.04 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 11.1%. EPS of $0.85 for the same period compares to $0.67 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $298.09 million, representing a surprise of +0.99%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +23.19%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.69.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Penumbra performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic Revenue- United States: $226.33 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $226.95 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.2%.
  • Geographic Revenue- International: $74.71 million compared to the $73.17 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.9% year over year.
  • Revenue- Embolization and Access: $96.90 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $99.68 million.
  • Revenue- Thrombectomy: $204.14 million compared to the $201.21 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Penumbra have returned +9.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

