Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Sprouts Farmers (SFM) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Sprouts Farmers (SFM - Free Report) reported $1.95 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 13.6%. EPS of $0.91 for the same period compares to $0.65 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.00% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.87 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.77, the EPS surprise was +18.18%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Sprouts Farmers performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable store sales growth: 8.4% compared to the 4.2% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Stores at end of period: 428 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 427.
  • New Stores Opened: 9 versus 7 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Stores at beginning of period: 419 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 419.
View all Key Company Metrics for Sprouts Farmers here>>>

Shares of Sprouts Farmers have returned +7.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (SFM) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise