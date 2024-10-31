For the quarter ended September 2024, Prudential (
Prudential (PRU) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
For the quarter ended September 2024, Prudential (PRU - Free Report) reported revenue of $19.48 billion, up 92.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.48, compared to $3.44 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14.57 billion, representing a surprise of +33.71%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +0.29%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.47.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Prudential performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Total PGIM assets under management (at fair market value): 1399.9 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1334.22 billion.
- AUM - Institutional customers: 630.4 billion versus 606.04 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
- AUM - General account: 407.6 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of 369.71 billion.
- AUM - Retail customers: 361.9 billion versus 349.85 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
- Total Revenues- U.S. Businesses: $13.97 billion versus $9.36 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +207.8% change.
- Total Revenues- International Businesses: $4.42 billion compared to the $4.71 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.3% year over year.
- Revenue- Retirement Strategies: $10.78 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $6.08 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +684.8%.
- Revenue- Retirement Strategies - Institutional Retirement: $9.47 billion versus $4.73 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4186.4% change.
- Revenue- Retirement Strategies - Individual Retirement: $1.31 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.35 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.6%.
- Premiums- Total: $12.53 billion versus $8.10 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +242.4% change.
- Policy charges and fee income- Total: $1.10 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.13 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.6%.
- Net investment income- Total: $4.44 billion compared to the $4.20 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14% year over year.
Shares of Prudential have returned +5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.