Advanced Energy (AEIS) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS - Free Report) reported $374.22 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 8.7%. EPS of $0.98 for the same period compares to $1.28 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $374.54 million, representing a surprise of -0.09%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.52%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.92.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Advanced Energy performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Semiconductor Equipment: $197.50 million compared to the $191.78 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Sales- Telecom & Networking: $19.23 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $23.18 million.
  • Net Sales- Data Center Computing: $80.65 million compared to the $81.77 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Sales- Industrial & Medical: $76.84 million versus $80.09 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Advanced Energy have returned +7.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

