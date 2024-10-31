Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Coinbase Global (COIN) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended September 2024, Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.21 billion, up 78.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.62, compared to -$0.01 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.27 billion, representing a surprise of -5.24%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +51.22%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.41.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Coinbase Global performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Trading Volume - Consumer: $34 billion versus $30.07 billion estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Trading Volume: $185 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $180.89 billion.
  • Trading Volume - Institutional: $151 billion versus $150.82 billion estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Monthly Transacting Users: 7.8 million compared to the 7.88 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Net Revenue- Total Subscription and services: $556.10 million compared to the $574.86 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +66.3% year over year.
  • Net Revenue- Transaction revenue: $572.50 million versus $626.17 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +98.4% change.
  • Other revenue: $76.60 million versus $60.80 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +49.8% change.
  • Net revenue: $1.13 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $1.19 billion.
  • Net Transaction Revenue - Consumer, net: $483.30 million versus $508.88 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Net Revenue- Transaction revenue- Institutional, net: $55.30 million versus $49.04 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +293% change.
  • Net Transaction Revenue - Other transaction revenue: $34 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $50.75 million.
  • Net Revenue- Subscription and services- Blockchain: $154.80 million compared to the $174.13 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +107.9% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Coinbase Global here>>>

Shares of Coinbase Global have returned +33.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise