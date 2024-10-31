For the quarter ended September 2024, MetLife (
Compared to Estimates, MetLife (MET) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
For the quarter ended September 2024, MetLife (MET - Free Report) reported revenue of $17.61 billion, down 3.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.93, compared to $1.97 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -4.66% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $18.47 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.16, the EPS surprise was -10.65%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how MetLife performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for MetLife here>>>
- Total Adjusted Revenue- Latin America: $1.93 billion versus $1.98 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.4% change.
- Adjusted Revenue- Corporate & other- Premiums: -$6 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $16.67 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -166.7%.
- Total Adjusted Revenue- EMEA: $710 million versus $678.47 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.1% change.
- Total Adjusted Revenue- Asia: $2.84 billion versus $3.02 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.8% change.
- Revenue- Premiums: $10.65 billion versus $11.39 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.2% change.
- Revenue- Other Revenues: $648 million versus $627.08 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.9% change.
- Revenue- Net investment income: $5.23 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $5.13 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.3%.
- Revenue- Universal life and investment-type product policy fees: $1.23 billion versus $1.33 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8% change.
- Adjusted Revenue- MetLife Holdings- Premiums: $673 million versus $688.58 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.8% change.
- Adjusted Revenue- MetLife Holdings- Universal life and investment- type product policy fees: $80 million versus $95.62 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -56.5% change.
- Adjusted Revenue- MetLife Holdings- Net investment income: $981 million versus $1.01 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -14.9% change.
- Adjusted Revenue- MetLife Holdings- Other Revenues: $40 million versus $42.75 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.4% change.
Shares of MetLife have returned +1.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.