Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Service Corp. (SCI) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended September 2024, Service Corp. (SCI - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.01 billion, up 1.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.79, compared to $0.78 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.01 billion, representing a surprise of +0.16%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.79.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Service Corp. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total comparable funeral average revenue per service: $5,669 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $5,683.42.
  • Funeral services performed: 85,743 compared to the 84,223 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenues- Cemetery: $448 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $455.50 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.2%.
  • Revenues- Funeral: $566 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $556.86 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2%.
  • Gross profit- Funeral: $107.90 million versus $104.04 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Gross profit- Cemetery: $144.80 million compared to the $149.38 million average estimate based on three analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Service Corp. here>>>

Shares of Service Corp. have returned -2.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Service Corporation International (SCI) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise