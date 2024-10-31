Back to top

Whitestone (WSR) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2024, Whitestone (WSR - Free Report) reported revenue of $38.63 million, up 4.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.25, compared to $0.05 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.49% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $38.45 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.26, the EPS surprise was -3.85%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Whitestone performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Management, transaction, and other fees: $0.53 million versus $0.26 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.6% change.
  • Revenues- Rental: $38.11 million compared to the $38.18 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.9% year over year.
  • EPS (Diluted): $0.15 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.09.
Shares of Whitestone have returned +5.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

