Compared to Estimates, Twilio (TWLO) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2024, Twilio (TWLO - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.13 billion, up 9.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.02, compared to $0.58 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.93% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.09 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.87, the EPS surprise was +17.24%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Twilio performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate: 105% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 102%.
  • Number of Active Customer: 320,000 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 318,050.
  • Revenue- Segment: $73.40 million versus $75.79 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Communications: $1.06 billion compared to the $1.01 billion average estimate based on five analysts.
Shares of Twilio have returned +11.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

