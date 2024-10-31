Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Curtiss-Wright (CW) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2024, Curtiss-Wright (CW - Free Report) reported revenue of $798.92 million, up 10.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.97, compared to $2.54 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $758.33 million, representing a surprise of +5.35%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +10.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.70.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Curtiss-Wright performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Adjusted Sales- Aerospace & Industrial: $228.66 million versus $232.64 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.8% change.
  • Adjusted Sales- Naval & Power: $327.23 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $300.49 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.7%.
  • Adjusted Sales- Defense Electronics: $243.03 million compared to the $227.04 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.4% year over year.
  • Reported Operating Income- Aerospace & Industrial: $37.44 million versus $38.16 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Operating income (expense)- Corporate and eliminations: -$9.21 million versus -$9.87 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Reported Operating Income- Naval & Power: $53.04 million versus $52.34 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Reported Operating Income- Defense Electronics: $63.64 million compared to the $55.79 million average estimate based on four analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Curtiss-Wright here>>>

Shares of Curtiss-Wright have returned +5.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

