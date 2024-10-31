Back to top

Orion Marine (ORN) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Orion Marine Group (ORN - Free Report) reported $226.68 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 34.5%. EPS of $0.16 for the same period compares to $0.02 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $236.43 million, representing a surprise of -4.12%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +100.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.08.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Orion Marine performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Contract revenues- Concrete Segment: $86.66 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $69.62 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1%.
  • Contract revenues- Marine Segment: $140.01 million versus $166.81 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +73% change.
  • Operating income (loss)- Concrete segment: $2.30 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.16 million.
  • Operating income (loss)- Marine segment: $5.49 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.27 million.
Shares of Orion Marine have returned -7.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

