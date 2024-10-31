Compared to Estimates, Allstate (ALL) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Allstate (
ALL Quick Quote ALL - Free Report) reported $16.38 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 12.4%. EPS of $3.91 for the same period compares to $0.81 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.88% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $16.24 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.20, the EPS surprise was +77.73%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Allstate performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Combined Ratio - Property-liability: 96.4% versus 97.5% estimated by eight analysts on average. Expense Ratio - Property-liability: 21.5% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 21.2%. Loss Ratio - Property-liability: 74.9% versus 76.3% estimated by seven analysts on average. Combined Ratio - Auto: 94.8% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 96.7%. Property-Liability- Net Premiums Earned: $13.69 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $13.78 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.6%. Property-Liability- Net Investment Income: $708 million compared to the $659.48 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.9% year over year. Property-Liability- Other Revenue: $531 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $428.68 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +35.1%. Corporate and Other- Net Investment Income: $25 million compared to the $20.23 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.7% year over year. Allstate Health and Benefits- Accident and health insurance premiums and contract charges: $487 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $474.93 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.2%. Allstate Health and Benefits- Other Revenue: $123 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $112.89 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.3%. Allstate Health and Benefits- Net Investment Income: $26 million compared to the $24.82 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +30% year over year. Protection Services- Net Premiums Earned: $678 million compared to the $618.79 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19.2% year over year. View all Key Company Metrics for Allstate here>>>
Shares of Allstate have returned -1.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
