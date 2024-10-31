See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds for Your Retirement
It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.
How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.
Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.
American Beacon Small Cap Value Institutional(AVFIX - Free Report) : 0.79% expense ratio and 0.7% management fee. AVFIX is a Small Cap Value mutual fund option, which typically invest in companies with market caps under $2 billion. With annual returns of 11.16% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.
PGIM Jennison Small Company R(JSCRX - Free Report) : 1.32% expense ratio and 0.67% management fee. JSCRX is a Small Cap Blend mutual fund that usually targets companies with a market capitalization of less than $2 billion. With yearly returns of 12.43% over the last five years, JSCRX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.
Federated MDT Stock Trust Service Class(FSTKX - Free Report) is an attractive large-cap allocation. FSTKX is a Large Cap Value mutual fund, which invests in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. FSTKX has an expense ratio of 0.98%, management fee of 0.7%, and annual returns of 13.23% over the past five years.
There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.