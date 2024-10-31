Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Janus Henderson Group (JHG) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG - Free Report) reported $624.8 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 19.9%. EPS of $0.91 for the same period compares to $0.64 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $610.52 million, representing a surprise of +2.34%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +13.75%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.80.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Janus Henderson Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Assets under management - Equities: $229.6 billion compared to the $230.21 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Assets under management - Multi-Asset: $52.1 billion compared to the $52.45 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Assets under management - Fixed Income: $78.5 billion versus $77.82 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Assets under management - Average: $369.9 billion versus $380.3 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Assets under management - Alternatives: $9.7 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $9.26 billion.
  • Revenue- Performance fees: $8.60 million compared to the $1.34 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -154.4% year over year.
  • Revenue- Management fees: $502.80 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $498.80 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.6%.
  • Revenue- Other: $52 million compared to the $49.35 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.6% year over year.
  • Revenue- Shareowner servicing fees: $61.40 million compared to the $61.08 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.8% year over year.
Shares of Janus Henderson Group have returned +8.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

