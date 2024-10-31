Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH - Free Report) reported $2.81 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.7%. EPS of $0.99 for the same period compares to $0.76 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.76 billion, representing a surprise of +1.68%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.21%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.95.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Norwegian Cruise Line performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Passenger Cruise Days: 6,521.61 KDays versus 6,534.48 KDays estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Capacity Days: 6,033.71 KDays compared to the 6,040.48 KDays average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Net Yield: $336.48 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $328.97.
  • Occupancy percentage: 108.1% compared to the 108.2% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Fuel price per metric ton, net of hedges: $700 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $710.79.
  • Net Cruise Cost per Capacity Day: $185.72 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $187.24.
  • Gross Cruise Cost per Capacity Day: $314.39 versus $311.42 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Cruise Cost Excluding Fuel: $955.64 compared to the $965.54 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total Passengers carried: 812,529 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 804,629.
  • Adjusted Net Cruise Cost Excluding Fuel: $934.28 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $934.15 million.
  • Revenue- Onboard and other: $861.66 million compared to the $864.71 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.4% year over year.
  • Revenue- Passenger ticket: $1.94 billion versus $1.89 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.2% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for Norwegian Cruise Line here>>>

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line have returned +20% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise