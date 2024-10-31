Compared to Estimates, ICE (ICE) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

IntercontinentalExchange (
IntercontinentalExchange (ICE - Free Report) reported $2.35 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 17.3%. EPS of $1.55 for the same period compares to $1.46 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.35 billion, representing a surprise of -0.13%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.55.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how ICE performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Revenues- Exchanges Segment (less transaction-based): $1.25 billion compared to the $1.24 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.6% year over year.
- Revenues- Fixed Income and Data Services Segment: $586 million compared to the $593.18 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.8% year over year.
- Revenues- Mortgage Technology Segment: $509 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $519.48 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +54.2%.
- Revenues- Exchanges Segment- Data and connectivity services: $242 million versus $244.06 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.5% change.
- Revenues- Mortgage Technology Segment- Closing solutions: $54 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $53.04 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.5%.
- Revenues- Mortgage Technology Segment- Origination technology: $182 million compared to the $186.20 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.8% year over year.
- Revenues- Fixed Income and Data Services Segment- Other data and network services: $166 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $167.43 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.7%.
- Revenues- Fixed Income and Data Services Segment- Fixed income data and analytics: $295 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $293.84 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.7%.
- Revenues- Exchanges Segment- Cash equities and equity options: $107 million compared to the $106.34 million average estimate based on six analysts.
- Revenues- Exchanges Segment- OTC and other: $109 million compared to the $100.84 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.8% year over year.
- Revenues- Exchanges Segment- Listings: $122 million versus $122.40 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.6% change.
- Revenues- Fixed Income and Data Services Segment- Fixed income execution: $28 million compared to the $33.66 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.5% year over year.
Shares of ICE have returned +3.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.