Back to top

Image: Bigstock

MGP (MGPI) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended September 2024, MGP (MGPI - Free Report) reported revenue of $161.46 million, down 23.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.29, compared to $1.34 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $161.46 million, representing no surprise. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.57%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.27.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how MGP performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Sales to Customers- Branded Spirits: $62.62 million versus $62.81 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.3% change.
  • Sales to Customers- Ingredient Solutions: $26.92 million versus $27.04 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -18.3% change.
  • Sales to Customers- Distilling Solutions: $71.92 million compared to the $71.61 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -35.7% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for MGP here>>>

Shares of MGP have returned -32.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


MGP Ingredients, Inc. (MGPI) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise