Compared to Estimates, Quanta Services (PWR) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Quanta Services (PWR - Free Report) reported $6.49 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 15.5%. EPS of $2.72 for the same period compares to $2.24 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.94% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.55 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.66, the EPS surprise was +2.26%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Quanta Services performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Backlog: $33.96 billion compared to the $32.37 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Backlog - Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions: $6.44 billion compared to the $6.45 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Backlog - Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions: $19.95 billion versus $18.55 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Backlog- Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions: $7.57 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $8.11 billion.
  • Revenues- Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions: $2.98 billion compared to the $3.01 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19.8% year over year.
  • Revenues- Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions: $2.25 billion compared to the $2.27 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +28.9% year over year.
  • Revenues- Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions: $1.26 billion compared to the $1.30 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.1% year over year.
  • Operating income (loss)- Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions: $354.51 million compared to the $365.07 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Operating income (loss)- Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions: $93.96 million compared to the $107.53 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Operating income (loss)- Corporate and non-allocated costs: -$238.81 million compared to the -$253.50 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Operating income (loss)- Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions: $221.51 million compared to the $220.69 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Quanta Services have returned +4.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

