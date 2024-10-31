Back to top

Teleflex (TFX) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2024, Teleflex (TFX - Free Report) reported revenue of $764.38 million, up 2.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.49, compared to $3.64 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.43% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $767.64 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.38, the EPS surprise was +3.25%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Teleflex performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic Revenues- Americas: $433.30 million versus $432.78 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.2% change.
  • Geographic Revenues- EMEA: $150.20 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $150.67 million.
  • Geographic Revenues- Asia: $98.30 million compared to the $96.66 million average estimate based on seven analysts.
  • Net Revenues- Interventional: $149.90 million compared to the $144.74 million average estimate based on 13 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.8% year over year.
  • Net Revenues- Interventional Urology: $83.40 million versus the 13-analyst average estimate of $82.01 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.3%.
  • Revenues- OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer and Development Services): $82.60 million versus $89.36 million estimated by 13 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.4% change.
  • Net Revenues- Vascular Access: $180.90 million versus the 13-analyst average estimate of $179.24 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.5%.
  • Net Revenues- Anesthesia: $101.10 million versus the 13-analyst average estimate of $101.17 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.6%.
  • Net Revenues- Other: $54.80 million versus the 13-analyst average estimate of $55.62 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -28%.
  • Net Revenues- Surgical: $111.70 million versus $115.47 million estimated by 13 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1% change.
Shares of Teleflex have returned -3.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

