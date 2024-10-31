Regeneron (REGN) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Regeneron (
Regeneron (REGN - Free Report) reported $3.72 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.7%. EPS of $12.46 for the same period compares to $11.59 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.31% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.67 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $11.75, the EPS surprise was +6.04%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Regeneron performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Revenues- Eylea (Aflibercept)- US: $1.54 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.58 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.1%.
- Revenues- Praluent (alirocumab)- US: $52.90 million compared to the $43.25 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +30.9% year over year.
- Revenues- Evkeeza- US: $32 million versus $26.93 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +68.4% change.
- Revenues- Libtayo- ROW: $94.10 million compared to the $109.25 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.6% year over year.
- Revenues- Other Revenue: $114.20 million compared to the $153.86 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of -17.3% year over year.
- Revenues- Net product sales: $1.95 billion compared to the $1.95 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9% year over year.
- Revenues- Collaboration: $1.66 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $1.58 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.4%.
- Total Sanofi collaboration revenue: $1.26 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.18 billion.
- Total Bayer collaboration revenue: $390.80 million versus $387.46 million estimated by six analysts on average.
- Revenues- Libtayo- Total: $288.60 million versus $307.94 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +24.2% change.
- Revenues- Dupixent (dupilumab)- Total: $3.82 billion versus $3.70 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +23.2% change.
- Revenues- Kevzara (sarilumab)- Total: $120.10 million versus $110.43 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +25.5% change.
Shares of Regeneron have returned -11.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.