Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Kellanova (K) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Kellanova (K - Free Report) reported $3.23 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 17.9%. EPS of $0.91 for the same period compares to $1.03 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.49% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.15 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.85, the EPS surprise was +7.06%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Kellanova performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net sales - AMEA - Forex impact - YoY change: -31.8% versus the three-analyst average estimate of -28.4%.
  • Total Reported growth: -0.7% compared to the -3.4% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net sales - Consolidated - price / mix impact - YoY change: 6% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 5.7%.
  • Net sales - North America - Volume impact - YoY change: -0.5% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 0.7%.
  • Net sales - North America - Price / mix impact - YoY change: 1.7% versus -0.2% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net sales - North America - Forex impact - YoY change: -0.1% versus the three-analyst average estimate of -0.2%.
  • Net sales - Europe - Volume impact - YoY change: -1.4% versus -1.5% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net sales - Europe - Price / mix impact - YoY change: 5% compared to the 4.3% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net sales- Latin America: $311 million versus $316.79 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8% change.
  • Net sales- Europe: $660 million versus $635.79 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.1% change.
  • Net sales- North America: $1.67 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.66 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -28.2%.
  • Net sales- AMEA: $590 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $533.01 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10.2%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Kellanova here>>>

Shares of Kellanova have returned +0.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Kellanova (K) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise