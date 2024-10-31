Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Sabre (SABR) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

Sabre (SABR - Free Report) reported $764.71 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.3%. EPS of -$0.04 for the same period compares to -$0.06 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $773.46 million, representing a surprise of -1.13%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -100.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.02.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Sabre performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Travel Solutions - Air Bookings: 78.65 million compared to the 78.19 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Travel Solutions - Lodging, Ground and Sea Bookings: 14.15 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 14.56 million.
  • Travel Solutions - Passengers Boarded: 177.27 million compared to the 176.35 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Travel Solutions - Total Bookings: 92.8 million versus 92.75 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Hospitality Solutions - Central Reservations System Transactions: 34.52 million versus 35.42 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Hospitality Solutions: $84 million versus $86.72 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.9% change.
  • Revenue- Travel Solutions- Distribution Revenue: $551 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $547.79 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5%.
  • Revenue- Eliminations: -$10.58 million versus -$11.11 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.3% change.
  • Revenue- Travel Solutions: $691.30 million compared to the $697.84 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.9% year over year.
  • Revenue- Travel Solutions- IT Solutions Revenue: $140.30 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $150.05 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.6%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Sabre here>>>

Shares of Sabre have returned +17.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Sabre Corporation (SABR) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise