Compared to Estimates, SolarWinds (SWI) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2024, SolarWinds (SWI - Free Report) reported revenue of $200.03 million, up 5.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.27, compared to $0.23 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.06% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $194.09 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.25, the EPS surprise was +8.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how SolarWinds performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Total Recurring: $187.10 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $183.12 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.8%.
  • Revenue- Subscription: $76.46 million versus $73.97 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +30.1% change.
  • Revenue- Maintenance: $110.63 million versus $109.14 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5% change.
  • Revenue- License: $12.93 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $10.98 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10.3%.
Shares of SolarWinds have returned -1.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

