SLB's OneSubsea Wins Key Subsea Contract for BP's Kaskida Project
SLB (SLB - Free Report) announced that its joint venture, OneSubsea, was awarded a prominent engineering contract by BP plc (BP - Free Report) for the Kaskida project, a significant deepwater development in the Gulf of Mexico.
The project will involve implementing a subsea boosting system, which will mark the first engineering, procurement, and construction agreement between SLB’s OneSubsea and BP for this specific technology.
The Kaskida project, a greenfield development, will include a high-pressure subsea pump system from OneSubsea, complete with integrated power and controls umbilical, as well as additional topside equipment. This advanced subsea boosting system is designed to deliver artificial lift, essential for enhancing production. This technology aims to increase operational efficiency and ensure optimal resource extraction by accelerating reserve recovery and minimizing energy consumption.
BP has highlighted Kaskida as its pioneering Gulf of Mexico project that will require well equipment rated for pressures up to 20,000 psi, setting a benchmark for deepwater developments. In recent months, BP and OneSubsea expanded their collaboration, announcing multiple contracts across various regions.
Notably, in July, BP awarded an engineering, procurement, construction and installation contract to the Subsea Integration Alliance, a strategic partnership between OneSubsea and Subsea7, for the North Sea oil and gas fields. Later, BP and the Subsea Integration Alliance signed an agreement to create a shared platform for subsea expertise to streamline their joint operations on future projects.
OneSubsea recently secured a contract with Petrobras (PBR - Free Report) , Brazil’s national energy firm, to provide full subsea equipment for a deepwater project in Brazil’s Campos Basin. SLB stated that implementing an effective subsea solution will enhance the recovery from the mature oilfield giant.
This series of agreements with global energy majors underscores OneSubsea’s reputation as a go-to provider for complex, high-pressure subsea systems. For BP, the Kaskida project represents a key step in maximizing resource output from high-pressure reservoirs in deepwater environments, setting a standard for sustainable and efficient offshore energy production.