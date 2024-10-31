For the quarter ended September 2024, Organon (
Organon (OGN) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
For the quarter ended September 2024, Organon (OGN - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.58 billion, up 4.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.87, compared to $0.87 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.56 billion, representing a surprise of +1.37%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.35%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.85.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Organon performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Organon here>>>
- Revenue- Women's Health- U.S.- Nexplanon/Implanon NXT: $172 million versus $164.46 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.8% change.
- Geographic Revenue- U.S. $398 million versus $400.64 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.6% change.
- Revenue- Women's Health- U.S.- NuvaRing: $7 million versus $10.08 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -61.1% change.
- Revenue- Women's Health- U.S.- Follistim AQ: $26 million versus $25.52 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.2% change.
- Revenue- Women's Health- Nexplanon/Implanon NXT: $243 million compared to the $238.19 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.5% year over year.
- Revenue- Women's Health- Follistim AQ: $63 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $66.32 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.7%.
- Revenue- Biosimilars Total: $165 million compared to the $168.58 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.2% year over year.
- Revenue- Women?s Health Total: $440 million versus $452.30 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.3% change.
- Revenue- Other Total: $26 million compared to the $25.20 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.3% year over year.
- Revenue- Established Brands- Non-Opioid Pain, Bone and Dermatology- Other: $74 million versus $73.71 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a 0% change.
- Revenue- Women's Health- NuvaRing: $23 million versus $28.12 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -37.8% change.
- Revenue- Biosimilars- Renflexis: $72 million compared to the $67.30 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.4% year over year.
Shares of Organon have returned -3.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.