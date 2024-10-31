Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Peloton (PTON) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2024, Peloton (PTON - Free Report) reported revenue of $586 million, down 1.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.00, compared to -$0.44 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $574.58 million, representing a surprise of +1.99%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +100.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.15.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Peloton performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Ending Connected Fitness Subscriptions: 2,900 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 2,895.
  • Average Net Monthly Connected Fitness Churn: 1.9% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1.8%.
  • Revenues- Subscription: $426.30 million compared to the $415.74 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.7% year over year.
  • Revenues- Connected Fitness Products: $159.60 million versus $165.33 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -11.6% change.
  • Gross profit- Subscription: $289.10 million versus $281.02 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Gross profit- Connected Fitness Products: $14.60 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $12.02 million.
Shares of Peloton have returned +43.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

