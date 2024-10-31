Back to top

BJ's Restaurants (BJRI) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

BJ's Restaurants (BJRI - Free Report) reported $325.7 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.2%. EPS of -$0.13 for the same period compares to -$0.16 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.04% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $325.59 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.03, the EPS surprise was -533.33%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how BJ's Restaurants performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable restaurant sales: 1.7% versus 1.6% estimated by seven analysts on average.
  • Number of restaurants: 218 versus 218 estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Restaurant operating weeks: 2,811 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 2,821.
  • Number of restaurants opened: 2 compared to the 2 average estimate based on four analysts.
Shares of BJ's Restaurants have returned +13.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

