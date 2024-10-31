Back to top

Amazon (AMZN) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2024, Amazon (AMZN - Free Report) reported revenue of $158.88 billion, up 11% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.43, compared to $0.85 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.15% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $157.07 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.14, the EPS surprise was +25.44%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Amazon performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Subscription services Y/Y Change: 11% compared to the 9.3% average estimate based on eight analysts.
  • Online stores Y/Y Change: 7% compared to the 3.8% average estimate based on eight analysts.
  • Third-party seller services Y/Y Change: 10% versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 10.9%.
  • Headcount - Total: 1,551,000 compared to the 1,532,649 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Sales- AWS: $27.45 billion compared to the $27.58 billion average estimate based on 12 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19.1% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Physical stores: $5.23 billion versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $5.16 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.4%.
  • Net Sales- Online stores: $61.41 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $59.40 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.2%.
  • Net Sales- Subscription services: $11.28 billion compared to the $11.13 billion average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.9% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Advertising services: $14.33 billion compared to the $14.18 billion average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +18.8% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Third-party seller services: $37.86 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $38.08 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.3%.
  • Net Sales- International: $35.89 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $34.01 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.7%.
  • Net Sales- North America: $95.54 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $95.24 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.7%.
Shares of Amazon have returned +4.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

