Intel (INTC) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2024, Intel (
For the quarter ended September 2024, Intel (INTC - Free Report) reported revenue of $13.28 billion, down 6.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.46, compared to $0.41 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13.01 billion, representing a surprise of +2.10%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -1433.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.03.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Intel performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Intel here>>>
- Net Revenues- Total Intel Products Group- Network and Edge: $1.51 billion compared to the $1.37 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.2% year over year.
- Net Revenues- Total Intel Products Group- Client Computing Group: $7.33 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $7.34 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.8%.
- Net Revenues- Total Intel Products Group: $12.19 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $11.86 billion.
- Net Revenues- All other- Other: $142 million compared to the $171.58 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -23.7% year over year.
- Net Revenues- Total Intel Products Group- Data Center and AI: $3.35 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $3.14 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12.2%.
- Net Revenues- Intersegment eliminations: -$4.30 billion versus -$4.34 billion estimated by six analysts on average.
- Net Revenues- Intel Foundry Services: $4.35 billion versus $4.44 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1299.4% change.
- Net Revenues- All other- Mobileye: $485 million compared to the $464.49 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.5% year over year.
- Net Revenues- All other- Altera: $412 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $392.90 million.
- Net Revenues- All other- Total: $1.04 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.04 billion.
- Net Revenues- Client Computing- Notebook: $4.89 billion compared to the $4.51 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.6% year over year.
- Net Revenues- Client Computing- Desktop: $2.07 billion compared to the $2.47 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -24.8% year over year.
Shares of Intel have returned -0.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.