RCM Technologies, Inc. (RCMT) Stock Moves -0.22%: What You Should Know
RCM Technologies, Inc. (RCMT - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $22.35, moving -0.22% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.86% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.9%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.76%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 11.11% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector gained 2.32%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.01%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of RCM Technologies, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.44, reflecting a 4.35% decrease from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $60.59 million, reflecting a 4.38% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.33 per share and a revenue of $277.23 million, representing changes of +10.43% and +5.32%, respectively, from the prior year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for RCM Technologies, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Currently, RCM Technologies, Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, RCM Technologies, Inc. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.61. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.06, which means RCM Technologies, Inc. is trading at a discount to the group.
The Staffing Firms industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 211, putting it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.