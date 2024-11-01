Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Camden (CPT) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

Camden (CPT - Free Report) reported $387.23 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 0.9%. EPS of $1.71 for the same period compares to $0.44 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.50% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $389.19 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.68, the EPS surprise was +1.79%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Camden performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Rental revenues: $344.90 million versus $389.21 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.8% change.
  • Net Earnings per Share (Diluted): -$0.04 versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $0.34.
  • Non-property income- Interest and other income: $1.08 million compared to the $1.02 million average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Non-property income- Fee and asset management: $1.71 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.69 million.
  • Non-property income- Total: $11.03 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $3.95 million.
  • Non-property income- Income on deferred compensation plans: $8.25 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Camden here>>>

Shares of Camden have returned -4.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Camden Property Trust (CPT) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise