Tree.com (TREE) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Tree.com (TREE - Free Report) reported $260.8 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 68%. EPS of $0.80 for the same period compares to $0.61 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $243.96 million, representing a surprise of +6.90%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +19.40%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.67.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Tree.com performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Consumer: $59.50 million compared to the $59.66 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11.6% year over year.
  • Revenue- Home: $32.20 million versus $33.13 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.6% change.
  • Revenue- Insurance: $169.10 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $150.78 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +210.3%.
  • Segment profit- Home: $9.30 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $10.42 million.
  • Segment profit- Insurance: $41.40 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $41.86 million.
  • Segment profit- Consumer: $28 million versus $27.85 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Tree.com have returned +1.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

