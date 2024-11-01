Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Avis Budget (CAR) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2024, Avis Budget Group (CAR - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.48 billion, down 2.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $6.65, compared to $16.78 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.56 billion, representing a surprise of -2.30%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -22.22%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $8.55.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Avis Budget performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Per-Unit Fleet Costs - Americas: $384 per unit fleet cost per month versus $343.5 per unit fleet cost per month estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Per-Unit Fleet Costs - International: $316 per unit fleet cost per month compared to the $307.1 per unit fleet cost per month average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Rental days - International: 13,864 Days compared to the 13,620.61 Days average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenue per day - Americas: $75.61 versus $76.27 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Vehicle Utilization - Americas: 71.5% versus 70% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Vehicle Utilization - International: 73.7% compared to the 71.5% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Average rental fleet - Americas: 531,261 versus 561,959 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Rental days - Total - Car Rental: 48,786 Days versus 49,747.03 Days estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Average rental fleet - International: 204,580 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 207,206.
  • Average rental fleet - Total - Car Rental: 735,841 versus 769,165 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Geographic Revenue- International: $840 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $829.10 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.5%.
  • Geographic Revenue- Americas: $2.64 billion compared to the $2.76 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.5% year over year.
Shares of Avis Budget have returned -0.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

