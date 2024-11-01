We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Compared to Estimates, Avis Budget (CAR) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
For the quarter ended September 2024, Avis Budget Group (CAR - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.48 billion, down 2.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $6.65, compared to $16.78 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.56 billion, representing a surprise of -2.30%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -22.22%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $8.55.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Avis Budget performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Avis Budget here>>>
- Per-Unit Fleet Costs - Americas: $384 per unit fleet cost per month versus $343.5 per unit fleet cost per month estimated by three analysts on average.
- Per-Unit Fleet Costs - International: $316 per unit fleet cost per month compared to the $307.1 per unit fleet cost per month average estimate based on three analysts.
- Rental days - International: 13,864 Days compared to the 13,620.61 Days average estimate based on three analysts.
- Revenue per day - Americas: $75.61 versus $76.27 estimated by three analysts on average.
- Vehicle Utilization - Americas: 71.5% versus 70% estimated by three analysts on average.
- Vehicle Utilization - International: 73.7% compared to the 71.5% average estimate based on three analysts.
- Average rental fleet - Americas: 531,261 versus 561,959 estimated by three analysts on average.
- Rental days - Total - Car Rental: 48,786 Days versus 49,747.03 Days estimated by three analysts on average.
- Average rental fleet - International: 204,580 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 207,206.
- Average rental fleet - Total - Car Rental: 735,841 versus 769,165 estimated by three analysts on average.
- Geographic Revenue- International: $840 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $829.10 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.5%.
- Geographic Revenue- Americas: $2.64 billion compared to the $2.76 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.5% year over year.
Shares of Avis Budget have returned -0.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.