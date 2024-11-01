Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Reinsurance Group (RGA) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Reinsurance Group (RGA - Free Report) reported $5.73 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.5%. EPS of $6.13 for the same period compares to $5.57 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +13.84% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.03 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $5.15, the EPS surprise was +19.03%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Reinsurance Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net investment income: $1.19 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.02 billion.
  • Revenues- Net premiums: $4.39 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $4.02 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.2%.
  • Revenues- Other revenues: $150 million compared to the $101.48 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +47.1% year over year.
  • Revenues- Investment related gains (losses), net: -$78 million compared to the $10.42 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Reinsurance Group have returned -1.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

