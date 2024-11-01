Back to top

W.W. Grainger (GWW) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

W.W. Grainger (GWW - Free Report) reported $4.39 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.3%. EPS of $9.87 for the same period compares to $9.43 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.38% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.4 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $9.98, the EPS surprise was -1.10%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how W.W. Grainger performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Reported Growth: 4.3% versus 4.3% estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Net Sales- High-Touch Solutions N.A. $3.52 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $3.54 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.3%.
  • Net Sales- Other: $82 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $76.12 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.3%.
  • Net Sales- Endless Assortment: $791 million compared to the $786.37 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.1% year over year.
  • Operating earnings (losses)- High-Touch Solutions N.A. $617 million compared to the $628.92 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Operating earnings (losses)- Endless Assortment: $70 million compared to the $63.11 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Operating earnings (losses)- Other: -$1 million versus -$2.63 million estimated by four analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for W.W. Grainger here>>>

Shares of W.W. Grainger have returned +5.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

