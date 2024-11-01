Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for November 1st

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Albany International (AIN - Free Report) is a global advanced textiles and materials processing company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.5% downward over the last 60 days.

Baidu (BIDU - Free Report) is a Chinese-language Internet search provider and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 7.2% downward over the last 60 days.

AB SKF (SKFRY - Free Report) engages in the manufacturing of ball and roller bearings, seals, tools for mounting/dismounting bearings, lubricants and measuring/monitoring instruments. The Zacks Consesnsus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.2% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) - free report >>

AB SKF (SKFRY) - free report >>

Albany International Corporation (AIN) - free report >>

Published in

construction industrial-products