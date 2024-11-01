See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Consider for Your Retirement Portfolio
It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.
The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.
Let's take a look at some of our top-ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.
Invesco Comstock Y(ACSDX - Free Report) : 0.56% expense ratio and 0.38% management fee. ACSDX is a Large Cap Value mutual fund, which invests in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. With annual returns of 13.78% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.
Fidelity Select Technology(FSPTX - Free Report) : 0.68% expense ratio and 0.64% management fee. FSPTX is part of the Sector - Tech mutual fund category that invests in technology and lets investors own a stake in a notoriously volatile sector, but with a much more diversified approach. With yearly returns of 23.77% over the last five years, FSPTX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.
JPMorgan US Equity Fund C(JUECX - Free Report) is an attractive large-cap allocation. JUECX is a Large Cap Blend fund, targeting companies with market caps of over $10 billion. These funds offer investors a stability, and are perfect for people with a "buy and hold" mindset. JUECX has an expense ratio of 1.44%, management fee of 0.4%, and annual returns of 16.85% over the past five years.
There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.