5 Stocks That Recently Announced Dividend Hikes
The U.S. macroeconomic environment remains favorable for investors. Current interest rates are in the range of 4.75-5.00% after the Federal Reserve eased interest rates last month. Expectations are high for another 25-basis-point interest rate reduction during the Fed’s November meeting.
Market participants are also concerned about a much slower pace of future interest rate cuts due to strong macroeconomic data. The upcoming U.S. Federal election and conflict in the Middle East are adding to the volatility.
Amid such market conditions, investors who wish to diversify their portfolio can invest in dividend-paying stocks. Companies that pay out dividends consistently indicate a healthy business model. Stocks that have raised dividends recently exhibit a sound financial structure and can counter market upheavals. Some of the prominent names are ConocoPhillips (COP - Free Report) , Berry Global Group (BERY - Free Report) , Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII - Free Report) , AbbVie (ABBV - Free Report) and Associated BancCorp (ASB - Free Report) .
Rising Middle East Tensions
The rising geo-political turmoil in the Middle East between Iran and Israel also remains a key concern for investors as it can disrupt the global supply chain and inflate energy prices. Higher energy prices for an extended period leads to increase in petrol, gas, and electricity bills, pushing up the inflation rate.
Cautious Approach Ahead of Presidential Election
All eyes are on the upcoming U.S. Presidential election scheduled for Nov. 5. Amid the tussle between Republicans and Democrats, stock markets are witnessing volatility as results of the election will help determine policy changes and federal borrowing.
Dividend Stocks to Watch: COP, BERY, HII, ABBV and ASB
Given the high volatility in the market, stocks that tend to reward investors with a high dividend payout outperform non-dividend-paying stocks in a highly volatile market.
ConocoPhillips
ConocoPhillips is primarily involved in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. This Houston, TX-based company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
On Oct. 31, COP declared that its shareholders would receive a dividend of 78 cents a share on Dec. 2, 2024. COP has a dividend yield of 2.3%.
Over the past five years, COP has increased its dividend 11 times, and its payout ratio presently sits at 27% of earnings. Check ConocoPhillips’ dividend history here.
Berry Global Group
Berry Global is headquartered in Evansville, IN. This Zacks Rank #3 company manufactures and distributes nonwoven specialty materials, engineered materials and consumer packaging products in the market.
On Oct. 31, BERY declared that its shareholders would receive a dividend of 31 cents a share on Dec. 16, 2024. BERY has a dividend yield of 1.6%.
In the past five years, BERY has increased its dividend two times. Its payout ratio at present sits at 14% of earnings. Check Berry Global Group’s dividend history here.
Huntington Ingalls Industries
Huntington Ingalls Industries designs, builds and maintains nuclear-powered ships such as aircraft carriers and submarines, and non-nuclear ships, such as surface combatants, expeditionary warfare/amphibious assault and coastal defense surface ships for the U.S. Navy and Coast Guard and provides after-market services for military ships around the globe. The Zacks Rank #3 company is headquartered in Newport News, VA.
On Oct. 30, HII announced that its shareholders would receive a dividend of $1.35 a share on Dec 13, 2024. HII has a dividend yield of 2.1%.
Over the past five years, HII has increased its dividend six times. Its payout ratio now sits at 28% of earnings. Check Huntington Ingalls Industries' dividend history here.
AbbVie
AbbVie discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. This North Chicago, IL-based company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.
On Oct. 30, ABBV declared that its shareholders would receive a dividend of $1.64 a share on Feb. 14, 2025. ABBV has a dividend yield of 3.1%.
Over the past five years, ABBV has increased its dividend six times, and its payout ratio presently sits at 58% of earnings. Check AbbVie’s dividend history here.
Associated BancCorp
Associated BancCorp is a bank holding company provides an array of banking and non-banking products and services. The Zacks Rank #3 company is headquartered in Green Bay, WI.
On Oct. 29, ASB announced that its shareholders would receive a dividend of 23 cents a share on Dec 16, 2024. ASB has a dividend yield of 3.7%.
Over the past five years, ASB has increased its dividend five times. Its payout ratio now sits at 41% of earnings. Check Associated BancCorp's dividend history here.
