Hercules Capital Q3 Earnings Meet Estimates, Expenses Increase Y/Y

Hercules Capital Inc.'s ( HTGC Quick Quote HTGC - Free Report) third-quarter 2024 net investment income of 51 cents per share matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line, however, declined 1.9% from the year-ago quarter. Results were primarily aided by an increase in the total investment income. Also, the balance sheet position remained decent, and new commitments were robust. However, a rise in operating expenses was a headwind. Net investment income was $83.2 million, up 8.3% year over year. Hercules Capital's Total Investment Income Improves, Expenses Rise
Total investment income in the third quarter was $125.2 million, rising 7.3% from the year-ago quarter. The top line marginally lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $126 million.
Total gross operating expenses increased 4.6% to $44.3 million. The rise was due to an increase in interest expenses, general and administrative expenses, and tax expenses. HTGC’s Portfolio Value & New Commitments Remain Solid
The fair value of Hercules Capital’s total investment portfolio was $3.56 billion as of Sept. 30, 2024.
In the third quarter, the company delivered $430.7 million in gross new debt and equity commitments and $272 million in gross new funding. It realized early loan repayments of $229.6 million. Hercules Capital’s Balance Sheet Position Decent
As of Sept. 30, 2024, Hercules Capital’s net asset value was $11.40 per share, down from $11.43 as of Dec. 31, 2023.
As of Sept. 30, 2024, the company had $572.3 million in liquidity, including $38.9 million of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents, and $533.4 million in credit facilities. At the end of the quarter, the weighted average cost of debt, comprising interest and fees, was 5.1%, up from 4.8% at the end of the prior-year quarter. Our View on HTGC
Hercules Capital’s absence of global diversification limits the company’s growth prospects. Further, efforts to improve originations will likely keep expenses elevated, hurting bottom-line expansion. Nonetheless, rising demand for customized financing will likely aid total investment income.
Currently, Hercules Capital carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
UBS Group AG ( UBS Quick Quote UBS - Free Report) reported a third-quarter 2024 net profit attributable to shareholders of $1.42 billion against a net loss of $715 million in the prior-year quarter. UBS' results were driven by the strong performances of the Global Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Investment Bank divisions. The decline in operating expenses was another positive. However, an increase in credit loss expenses was a headwind. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. ( APAM Quick Quote APAM - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2024 adjusted net income per share of 92 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 91 cents. The bottom line increased 22.7% from the prior-year quarter. Results benefited from Global Funds and Separate account growth. An increased asset under management balance resulted in top-line growth. The balance sheet position also improved in the reported quarter. However, rising operating expenses acted as headwinds for APAM.
