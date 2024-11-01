We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Countdown to HubSpot (HUBS) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS
Wall Street analysts forecast that HubSpot (HUBS - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $1.89 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 18.9%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $646.81 million, exhibiting an increase of 16% compared to the year-ago quarter.
Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific HubSpot metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Subscription' reaching $633.73 million. The estimate indicates a change of +16.1% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Professional services and other' to reach $13.09 million. The estimate indicates a change of +11.6% from the prior-year quarter.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Customers' will reach 237,414. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 194,098 in the same quarter last year.
Analysts predict that the 'Average Subscription Revenue per Customer' will reach $10,879.59. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $11,520 in the same quarter of the previous year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Gross margin (Non-GAAP)- Subscription' of $554.95 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $475.62 million in the same quarter last year.
View all Key Company Metrics for HubSpot here>>>
Over the past month, shares of HubSpot have returned +7.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1% change. Currently, HUBS carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>