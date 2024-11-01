We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Unveiling Duolingo (DUOL) Q3 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. (DUOL - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $0.36 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 500%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $188.67 million, exhibiting an increase of 37.1% compared to the year-ago quarter.
Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Duolingo metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Subscription' reaching $153.87 million. The estimate indicates a change of +45.3% from the prior-year quarter.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total bookings' should arrive at $196.79 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $153.56 million in the same quarter last year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Subscription bookings' will reach $162.17 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $121.34 million in the same quarter last year.
Analysts forecast 'Daily active users (DAUs)' to reach 37.72 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 24.2 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
The consensus estimate for 'Monthly active users (MAUs)' stands at 101.80 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 83.1 million in the same quarter last year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Paid subscribers (at period end)' should come in at 8.44 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 5.8 million.
