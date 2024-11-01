We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Owens Corning (OC) Q3 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures
The upcoming report from Owens Corning (OC - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $4.01 per share, indicating a decline of 3.4% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $3.04 billion, representing an increase of 22.7% year over year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Owens Corning metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Insulation' will reach $949.20 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4%.
Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Composites' to reach $540.10 million. The estimate points to a change of -4.7% from the year-ago quarter.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Roofing' will likely reach $1.07 billion. The estimate points to a change of -1.7% from the year-ago quarter.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'EBIT- Composites' should come in at $53.85 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $80 million.
Analysts predict that the 'EBIT- Roofing' will reach $335.10 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $343 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
The average prediction of analysts places 'EBIT- Insulation' at $174.30 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $150 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Owens Corning here>>>
Over the past month, shares of Owens Corning have returned +2.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1% change. Currently, OC carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.