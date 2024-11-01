Ahead of Gilead (GILD) Q3 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Gilead Sciences (
GILD Quick Quote GILD - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.58 per share, indicating a decline of 31% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $6.99 billion, representing a decrease of 0.9% year over year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 2.4% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Gilead metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Royalty contract and other revenues' will reach $49.47 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -11.7%.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Product sales' at $6.96 billion. The estimate points to a change of -0.5% from the year-ago quarter.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Product Sales- Descovy- Total' should come in at $525.37 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.8% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus estimate for 'Product Sales- Trodelvy- Total' stands at $354.13 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +25.1%.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Product Sales- Genvoya- U.S' will reach $374.53 million. The estimate suggests a change of -13.5% year over year.
Analysts expect 'Product Sales- Other Product- Other- U.S.' to come in at $40.89 million. The estimate suggests a change of +20.3% year over year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Product Sales- Vemlidy- U.S' of $116.80 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.3% from the year-ago quarter.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Product Sales- AmBisome- U.S.' will likely reach $11.96 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.3%.
Analysts forecast 'Product Sales- Total HIV- US' to reach $3.97 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +4.4% year over year.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Product Sales- Other HIV- U.S' should arrive at $29.13 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +191.3%.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Product Sales- Veklury- U.S' reaching $131.64 million. The estimate points to a change of -49% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts predict that the 'Product Sales- Trodelvy- U. S' will reach $252.96 million. The estimate indicates a change of +25.9% from the prior-year quarter.
View all Key Company Metrics for Gilead here>>> Over the past month, Gilead shares have recorded returns of +5.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), GILD will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>
Image: Bigstock
