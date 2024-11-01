Back to top

Moog (MOG.A) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2024, Moog (MOG.A - Free Report) reported revenue of $917.27 million, up 5.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.16, compared to $2.10 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $886.23 million, representing a surprise of +3.50%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +22.03%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.77.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Moog performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Military Aircraft: $215.65 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $199.31 million.
  • Net Sales- Industrial: $241.68 million versus $239.80 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.8% change.
  • Net Sales- Space and Defense: $262.82 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $258.22 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9%.
  • Net Sales- Commercial Aircraft: $197.12 million versus $193.91 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Operating profit / (loss)- Space and Defense: $27.18 million compared to the $31.30 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Operating profit / (loss)- Commercial Aircraft: $21.63 million compared to the $23.52 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Operating profit / (loss)- Military Aircraft: $25.54 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $23.03 million.
  • Operating profit / (loss)- Industrial: $9.07 million compared to the $31.55 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Moog have returned -4.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

