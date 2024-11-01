Monster Beverage Corporation ( MNST Quick Quote MNST - Free Report) is expected to report third-quarter 2024 results on Nov. 7, after the closing bell. The beverage company is anticipated to have witnessed revenue and earnings growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.92 billion, indicating growth of 3.2% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. The consensus estimate for earnings of 42 cents per share implies a rise of 2.4% from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The consensus mark has dipped a penny in the past 30 days. In the last reported quarter, the company registered a negative earnings surprise of 8.9%. It has delivered an average negative earnings surprise of 3.4% in the trailing four quarters. Stay up-to-date with all quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar . Key Factors to Note Ahead of MNST’s Results
Monster Beverage Gears Up for Q3 Earnings: Here's What You Should Know
Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST - Free Report) is expected to report third-quarter 2024 results on Nov. 7, after the closing bell. The beverage company is anticipated to have witnessed revenue and earnings growth.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.92 billion, indicating growth of 3.2% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. The consensus estimate for earnings of 42 cents per share implies a rise of 2.4% from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The consensus mark has dipped a penny in the past 30 days.
In the last reported quarter, the company registered a negative earnings surprise of 8.9%. It has delivered an average negative earnings surprise of 3.4% in the trailing four quarters.
Key Factors to Note Ahead of MNST’s Results
Monster Beverage’s quarterly performance is likely to have benefited from continued strength in its energy drinks category. The company has been gaining from the expansion of its energy drinks category and product launches. MNST is expected to have witnessed continued positive trends in the Monster Energy family of brands. It has been focused on the expansion of the energy drinks category and product launches. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for net sales in the Monster Energy Drinks segment is pegged at $1.8 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 5.9%.
The company has been focused on the expansion of its strong distribution network across the international markets. In addition, pricing actions, lower freight-in costs and reduced aluminum can costs are likely to have bolstered margins. It has been reviewing opportunities for price increases internationally. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for net sales outside the United States is pegged at $722 million, indicating a year-over-year rise of 2.8%. The aforesaid strengths are likely to have boosted the bottom and top-line performances.
On the flip side, a challenging beverage industry, including a dynamic retail and consumer landscape, is likely to have been a concern. The company has been witnessing higher operating costs for a while now.
What the Zacks Model Unveils for MNST
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Monster Beverage this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Monster Beverage has an Earnings ESP of -1.05% and a Zacks Rank of 3.
Stocks With the Favorable Combination
Here are three companies, which, according to our model, have the correct combination to beat on earnings this time:
Freshpet (FRPT - Free Report) currently has an Earnings ESP of +29.10% and a Zacks Rank of 1.
FRPT is anticipated to register bottom and top-line growth when it reports third-quarter results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Freshpet’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $247.6 million, indicating growth of 23.4% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.
The consensus estimate for Freshpet’s earnings has been stable in the past 30 days at 14 cents per share. The consensus estimate indicates sharp growth from a loss of 15 cents a share reported in the year-ago quarter. FRPT delivered an average earnings surprise of 132.9% in the trailing four quarters.
Vital Farms (VITL - Free Report) currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.09% and a Zacks Rank of 1. VITL is anticipated to register bottom and top-line growth when it reports third-quarter 2024 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Vital Farms’ quarterly revenues is pegged at $144.7 million, indicating growth of 31% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.
The consensus estimate for Vital Farms’ earnings has been stable in the past 30 days at 14 cents per share. The consensus estimate indicates 40% growth from the year-ago quarter’s figure. VITL delivered an average earnings surprise of 82.5% in the trailing four quarters.
e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (ELF - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +5.82% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. ELF is anticipated to witness year-over-year top-line growth when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2025 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly revenues is pegged at $291 million, which indicates a 35% increase from the year-ago quarter’s figure.
The company is expected to have registered a decline in the bottom line. The consensus estimate for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings has increased a penny to 45 cents per share, down 45.1% from the year-ago quarter. ELF has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 40.3%, on average.