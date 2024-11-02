We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Uranium Energy (UEC) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note
The latest trading session saw Uranium Energy (UEC - Free Report) ending at $7.29, denoting a -1.75% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.41%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.69%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.8%.
Heading into today, shares of the uranium mining and exploration company had gained 11.41% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's loss of 3.44% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.97% in that time.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Uranium Energy in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.01, signifying steadiness compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $17.1 million, up 15445.45% from the year-ago period.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.09 per share and revenue of $104.1 million, indicating changes of +200% and +46373.21%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Uranium Energy. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Uranium Energy is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Uranium Energy is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 82.44. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 16.89.
The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 173, which puts it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.