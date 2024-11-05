Back to top

Chemours (CC) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2024, Chemours (CC - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.5 billion, up 0.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.40, compared to $0.64 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +5.32% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.43 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.32, the EPS surprise was +25.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Chemours performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Other Segment: $14 million versus $15.12 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -22.2% change.
  • Revenues- Titanium Technologies: $679 million compared to the $626.25 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.6% year over year.
  • Revenues- Advanced Performance Materials: $348 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $345.80 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.5%.
  • Revenues- Thermal & Specialized Solutions: $460 million compared to the $437.88 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.5% year over year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Titanium Technologies: $85 million versus $50.84 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate and Other: -$57 million compared to the -$54.52 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Other Segment: $3 million versus $1.68 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Advanced Performance Materials: $39 million compared to the $47.78 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Thermal & Specialized Solutions: $141 million compared to the $132.18 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Chemours have returned -8.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

