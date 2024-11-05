Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Choice Hotels (CHH) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended September 2024, Choice Hotels (CHH - Free Report) reported revenue of $427.96 million, up 0.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.23, compared to $1.82 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.94% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $436.42 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.91, the EPS surprise was +16.75%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Choice Hotels performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • RevPAR Growth: -2.5% versus the three-analyst average estimate of -1.6%.
  • RevPAR: $62.41 compared to the $63.20 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Rooms - Domestic Franchises: 495,194 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 494,883.
  • Occupancy: 61.1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 62%.
  • Total Franchise Rooms: 634,952 compared to the 637,106 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Average Daily Rate (ADR): $102.10 compared to the $102.02 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenues- Royalty, licensing and management fees: $147.15 million compared to the $151.27 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.9% year over year.
  • Revenues- Owned Hotels: $31.94 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $27.87 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +21.7%.
  • Revenues- Initial franchise fees: $5.87 million versus $6.17 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.3% change.
  • Revenues- Platform and procurement services fees: $16.18 million versus $16.16 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.1% change.
  • Revenues- Other revenues: $13.86 million versus $13.38 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +21.2% change.
  • Revenues- Other revenues from franchised and managed properties: $212.98 million compared to the $217.12 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.1% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Choice Hotels here>>>

Shares of Choice Hotels have returned +5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Choice Hotels International, Inc. (CHH) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise